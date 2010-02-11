CLOSE
Five Songs For A Sexy Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day is pretty much around the corner so the perfect music roster is essential.

Whether you are “getting some” or just relaxing with the one you care about sensual sounds soothe the moment. Here’s some  head board bangers I mean beautiful suggestions to help the night go that much easier:

For romance: Tyrese “Lately”

For Foreplay: Pretty Ricky “Love Like Honey”

For Setting the Mood: Usher “Nice And Slow”

For Going Half On A Baby: R.Kelly “Half On A Baby”

For The After Glow:Xscape “My Little Secret” (No one needs to know what ya’ll did the next day)

