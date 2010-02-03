Raekwon, Ghostface & Method Man To Drop “Three The Hard Way” In March

The highly anticipated group album from Wu-Tang members Ghostface, Raekwon, and Method Man has a title!

Raekwon spoke with XXL and revealed that the title of the group’s album will be Three, The Hard Way. The trio has yet to come up with a name for their group. Raekwon says that if it were left up to him, the group would be called “Bastard Swordsmen”

Watch Rae’s interview with XXL here!

Three, The Hard Way is scheduled for a March 9th release.

