J Dilla Tributes To Take Place Nationwide

Four years after his passing due to complications from Lupus, fans of J Dilla continue to throw annual tribute parties in his honor during on or around February 7th, Dilla’s birthday.

Here are just a few of the tribute events going down this year across the country:

NYC: Donuts Are Forever 4

with very special guest DJ ?uestlove of the Roots, and host Guilty Simpson

February 7th at The Bell House in Brooklyn. $5 minimum donation. All proceeds go to the J Dilla Foundation.

PHILLY: Dilladelphia

featuring MDSGN, Suzi Analogue, Knxwledge, Jamerson, and Ruff Draft

February 3rd, 17th, and 24th at Marbar on 40th & Walnut

Houston, TX: Dillagence

February 7th at the Meridian 1503 Chartres.

Live mixing by veteran DJ Kool Emdee hosted by hip hop blogger Spaz The Great.

Doors open at 10, promptly after The Super Bowl.

Los Angeles :Boombox

Saturday February 6th, 2010

Guest Selector, DJ HOUSE SHOES

Boombox 1st Saturdays @ Grand Star Jazz Club

943 N. Broadway (Chinatown) Los Angeles , CA

(and beyond…)

London: Dilla Changed My Life!

Sunday 7th February 2009

@ Scala, 275 Pentonville Road, Kings Cross, London N1 9NL

7pm-Midnight

Minimum donation £5 in advance or on the door.

£30 VIP Tickets grant exclusive access to VIP bar and balcony & include an exclusive J-Dilla T-Shirt & CD.

