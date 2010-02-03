New 50 Cent Movie, “Twelve” Sells For $2 Million At Sundance

The independently produced film Twelve which stars 50 Cent in a leading role, was recently bought at The Sundance Film Festival by the film unit of Hannover House, a independent publisher and media company.

The film, which is directed by Joel Schumacher and based on the novel of the same name, sold for $2 million dollars.

Twelve features 50 as a young Harlem drug dealer, opposite Chance Crawford, from the series Gossip Girls.

Read more at AllHipHop.com

RELATED: 50 Says Olivia Costs 2 Million

RELATED: 50 Cent: “What Do I Gain By Squashing Beef?”