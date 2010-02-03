Shawty Lo Walks For Diabetes

Atlanta artist Shawty Lo and his foundation L.O.L.O (Loving Our Little Ones) will again be participating in the American Diabetes Association’s Step Out and Walk campaign this year.

This is the second year that Shawty Lo has participated in the event, which is one of the American Diabetes Association’s biggest fundraisers.

This year, the rapper, who is a diabetic, will be featured in the public service announcements for the cause as well.

“It was a great walk last year. It was a good look, so I’m here and I’m ready to do it again,” an enthusiastic Shawty Lo told AllHipHop.com. “I’m doing great now. I found out I was a diabetic in 2001; I just had a hard time to coping with it. Like I was in denial like ‘I ain’t no diabetic.’ It took time getting used to stuff like getting on a new diet and watching my sugar and stuff like that. Once I got the hang of it, it was no problem, good exercise and you’re fine.”

