Top Black Male Triple Threats

Being a musician, thespian, or comedian is one thing but being all three is something completely different and unique. These black men/ triple threats make it hard for just anyone to come into the game being anything less than spectacular!
A triple threat is someone that embodies many talents and attributes. Not only do they have many abilities, they do them well, they are effortless, and own their crafts. This Black History month these black men should be put on blast not for their wrong doings, but for their innate gifts that they share with the world.
Tyrese:
Threat #1: Modeling
Threat #2: Singing
Threat #3: Acting
Will Smith:
Threat #1: Acting
Threat #2: Rapping
Threat #3: Producing
Jamie Foxx:
Threat #1: Singing
Threat #2:Comedy
Threat #3: Acting
P.Diddy:
Threat #1: Rapping
Threat #2: Acting
Threat #3: Fashion Designing