Rapper/Actor Common keeps a straight face talking about his undercover boo Serena Williams.

We all know that Common and Serena are dating…even if they don’t talk about it (haha). But one can only stay silent for so long. HipHopHollywood caught up with Common who was all to eager to gush about his lady love…sort of. You can almost tell he wanted to jump up and scream, “my girl is the shit!”

Stay frosty Common.