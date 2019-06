Just five more days until Sade’s new album, Soldier of Love, is in stores.

In this clip, we get an intimate behind the scenes look at the creation of this LP with the full band. If you need further proof that Sade’s music is as classic as ever, check out “Skin.” (Spotted @ OKP)

Related:Sade Co-Signs Raekwon’s “Only Built 4 Cuban Linx Pt 2″