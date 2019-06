After the sexy chanteuse sang his praises on The Tom Joyner Morning Show earlier this week, Raekwon decided to serenade one of his biggest fans, Sade.

Check out this video of Raekwon dedicating Stevie Wonder’s “Overjoyed” to Sade.

Spotted at RapRadar.

