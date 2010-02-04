Shanell On Kissing Lil’ Wayne:”We Made Out Every Night”

You may recognize Shanell from Lil’ Wayne’s “Prom Queen” video, or if you’ve seen any of Weezy’s recent concerts, you may have seen her on stage with him. In both instances, she locks lips with the rapper. If you’ve ever wondered what it was like to kiss a gremlin, watch the video below, as Shanell talks about what it’s like, and whether or not she’s dating DeWayne.

Spotted at Rap-Up.

RELATED: Lil Wayne: “I’m Looking Forward To Jail”

RELATED: THE LEAK: Erykah Badu & Lil Wayne “Jump Up In The Air”