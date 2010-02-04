Jay-Z Sues Bank For $3.7 Mil Over Planned Hotel

Jay-Z filed a lawsuit in Federal Court in New York claiming that Highland Capital Management is attempting to bleed him over a hotel that was never opened.

Jay-Z is suing Highland and NexBank, claiming the companies deliberately dragged on renegotiations of a $52 million loan, which cost the mogul $20,000 per day.

The rap star originally borrowed the $52 million from Column Financial of Manhattan in 2007, which was to be used to open the proposed trendy, J Hotel.

Read the whole story at AllHipHop.com

RELATED: Jay-Z Teams Up With Orchestra For Super Bowl Music Video

RELATED: Rihanna Says Jay-Z Is Better Than Kanye West