Foxy Brown has a new song with M.O.P. In it she addressed the rumors of who she’s been sleeping with.

She says “on the low the real nigga was Jay-Z.” How old was she when she was messing with Jay-Z? 15, 16, or 17? It was when he still had the Lex and before he blew.

Check Out These Joints Too

Three Corrections Officers Resign For Hooking Up Foxy Brown

Foxy Brown Assault Case Dismissed!