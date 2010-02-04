Danger Threatens To Have Reality Star Killed In Psycho Interview

Danger is a certified nutcase and if anyone really loves her, they will have her committed. She was being interviewed by Poprah from I want to work for Diddy at a stand up comedy event for Haiti. She says she has a doctorate from Harvard and is not crazy but Creole and Mexican and reiterated his statement that Ray-J is bisexual and that she owns a few rehabs. AFter a confrontation, Danger threatened to have Poprah killed and said she had secret powers admitted she was psycho and called security.

It is being reported that she is now under 72 hour psychiatric watch.

Check Out These Other Joints

Danger Says Ray-J Is Bi And She Was Forced To Say He Wasn’t Gay

Danger Says Ray J Is Gay With Young Buck (Brandy Responds)