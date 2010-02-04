Can Men And Women Be Friends Without “Benefits”?

Can men and women just be friends?

Dear Black Man,

Is it truly possible to have a straight version of the “Will & Grace” relationship? Can a heterosexual man and woman just be friends? I’m a 32 year old Black Female and I’m at that content phase right now. I just want something along the lines of all in one without the sex. Is what I’m asking realistic? Thank you for your honesty.

BJ Noir

The Black Man:

Hi BJ Noir,

It is absolutely possible to have a male friend that is truly just a friend. You would be surprised that there are a lot of men that appreciate a woman who is just the “homie” who you can just hang out with and there is no sex involved. A lot of men do like to have females that they can chill with at times and can also get a woman’s perspective on certain things.

However, you have to be clear at the beginning and follow your gut on what you feel the guy’s motives are. As with any type of relationship dealing with either gender there always can be ulterior motives.

That’s my 99 Cents Worth.

TBM

