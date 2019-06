The King of Crunk is back with a brand new single from his forthcoming Crunk Rock, which may finally see release in June of this year after being delayed repeatedly.

“Miss Chocolate” finds Lil Jon,R. Kelly and Mario waxing poetic about all the chocolate-skinned women in the world.

