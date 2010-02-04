Bumpy Knuckles Breaks Out Brass Knuckles In Club Fight

Freddie Foxxx, aka Bumpy Knuckles, showed attendees at the release party for Statik Selektah’s 100 Proof album in NYC last night just how he got that nickname.Fortunately, the homie Mel D Cole was in the building with his trusty camera in hand and caught Freddie (in the brown FCUK hat) introducing his fist to some unlucky gentleman (in the purple) who was talking smack.

Look closely at his right hand…. are those brass knuckles???

Freddie’s one of those guys in hip-hop, like M.O.P., that I’m genuinely afraid of. The rest? Not so much.

