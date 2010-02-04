Eminem Says He Is “NOT The Father!”

(AllHipHop News) Eminem has responded to rumors sparked by a tabloid report that stated he had reunited and fathered a new child with his ex-wife, Kim Mathers.

Star Magazine claimed that Eminem and Kim Mathers had reunited for a third time and were expecting a child.

“Contrary to false rumors spread by unreliable tabloids, Marshall and Kim Mathers are not romantically reunited in any way, nor are they expecting a child together,” a representative for Eminem said in a statement. “They are a divorced couple who share custody of their daughter and maintain a friendly relationship.”

