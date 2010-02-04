Eve Under Investigation By Senate For Money Laundering

Eve has found herself in the middle of an investigation into the laundering of foreign monies through the American financial system, according to ABC News.

Senate investigators have been tracking money from the accounts of Eve’s on/off boyfriend, Teodorin Nguema Obiang. Obiang is the son of the president of Equatorial Guinea, an infamous and corrupt dictator.

According to the report released last night, Obiang used middle men – lawyers, escrow and real estate agents, and in one case, his then-girl friend, the statuesque rapper-actress Eve Jeffers – to allegedly set up shell companies in the U.S. Through those, investigators say, Obiang wired in funds that enabled him to buy luxury cars, a $30 million Malibu estate and place a down payment on a Gulfstream jet. Two Los Angeles lawyers allegedly carried out most of the scheme. They were summoned to testify before the senate today to explain why they set up shell companies on Obiang’s behalf. // Eve has a cameo in the report, as the president of what senate investigators described as a shell company. Obiang called it “Sweet Pink, Inc.,” which was evidently set up in late 2005 “to employ individuals at the home [Obiang] maintained before he purchased the Malibu Property and to handle payroll and other matters related to the employment of those individuals,” according to the report.

Oops!

Eve is planning her big comeback to the world of music this year, and we can only assume that this will delay that return for awhile longer.

Read the rest of ABC News’ story here.

