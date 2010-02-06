Is This What Happens When Diddy Doesn’t Want You Anymore?

Is this what happens when you get kicked out of the Bad Boy nest? Choppa City shows his true star potential.

We all saw Making The Band, pre-Danity Kane/ Day 26 era when Da Band was giving it up extremely hood and ruthless. Five street dreamers walking to Brooklyn for cheesecake (why didn’t they just take a cab?) in hopes of satisfying their egotistical boss.

So where did they go?

Rumor has it Mysterious wound up in a mental hospital, and well Sarah Stokes stabbed her husband, but where did Choppa City end up? He was surely one of my favorites, and the ladies did love him. Well,, he’s been doing his underground music thing…take a look and listen for yourself. Is this ish hot anywhere?

“Weezy F. Baby you lucky you left baby”