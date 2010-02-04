UPDATE: Is NBC’s Cafeteria Lunch Menu Racist? (NBC Chef Speaks)

?uestlove of the Roots posted this picture of the menu at NBC’s cafeteria to his Twitter profile today while on his lunch break from “Late Night with Jimmy Fallon.”

He captioned the photo “Hmmm… HR?”

UPDATE:

TheGrio.com spoke with a chef at NBC’s cafeteria:

Do you think NBC’s lunch menu is racist, or just ill-advised?

And is it bad that we’re confused as to whether we should run over to 30 Rock and get in line, or run to Al Sharpton’s office?

