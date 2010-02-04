Mary J Blige Climbs Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway To Heaven”

For the international version of her latest album, Stronger With Each Tear, Mary J. Blige recently recorded a cover of the classic Led Zeppelin tune “Stairway To Heaven.” Mary enlisted the help of Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Michael Jackson’s female tour guitarist Orianthi, American Idol judge Randy Jackson, and guitar virtuoso Steve Vai for her remake of the 1971 classic rock radio staple.

“What people don’t know about me is I’ve been a rock-and-roll fan for years,” Blige told the Los Angeles Times. “I loved soft rock as a child. I’m full of this stuff, naturally.”

RELATED: Top 10 Mary J. Blige Hip-Hop Collabos

RELATED: Male R&B Singers Pay Tribute To Mary J’s “Life”

Read the full story on the Los Angeles Times’ site!