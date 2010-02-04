5 Things Nas Did To Make Damian Marley Mad

Nas thinks his collaborator Damian Marley will go David Banner on you. We wonder why?

In this brief interview with Hip-Hop Hollywood Nasir Jones says his Distant Relatives collaborator is a “good dude” but “don’t get on his bad side.”

Related: THE LEAK: Nas & Damian Marley “As We Enter”

That seemed really random so we wondered what Nas could have done for Damian Marley to show him his bad side?

5) Passed the dutchie on the right hand side, instead of the left.

4) Talked shit about his rolling skills on Twitter.

3) After one too many drinks screamed that “the only real Marleys came from Queens Bridge!”

2) Blamed his brother for Lauryn Hill going crazy.

1) Suggesting they get a guest verse from Ras Trent.

Of course, this is all just jokes. Cop that Distant Relatives CD when it drops.

Also On The Urban Daily: