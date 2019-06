If you’ve ever wondered who wears the pants in Kanye West & Amber Rose’s relationship, well, apparently both do.

Necole Bitchie posted these two pics of Kanye and Amber on two separate occasions, wearing the same pair of jeans.

We look forward to Kanye’s forthcoming all caps rant on his blog about us bloggers and our take on his fashion sense…. oh wait…

