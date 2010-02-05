GALLERY: Famous Firsts In Black Entertainment

Do you know who Nina Mae McKinney is and why she is an important figure in Black History?

Nina Mae McKinney was considered the first black movie star ever. After appearing in 1929’s Hallelujah!, one of the first all-black films, her career took off. She became known as the Black Garbo, a reference to white film actress Greta Garbo.

Check out some other notable firsts in black entertainment below!

RELATED: GALLERY: Happy Birthday Rosa Parks

RELATED: REEL DEAL: Black History Month Movie Rentals