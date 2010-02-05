Common, “The Director Of Smoking Aces Was Playing J-Dilla”

Common remembers his late friend, producer/MC J-Dilla.

Sunday February 7, 2010 would have been James “J-Dilla” Yancey’s 36th birthday. The producer, MC and founding member of Slum Village succumbed to complications from Lupus on February 10, 2006. During his last days he and Common were roommates in California and in this clip the rapper/actor shares what made him so special.

