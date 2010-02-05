Danger Arrested For Arson

TMZ has learned Danger — one of the stars of the VH1 show “For the Love of Ray J” — is currently being detained by police in an arson investigation after officials responded to a fire in her Hollywood apartment.

We’re told the L.A. City Fire Department received a 911 call around 2:15 PM PST today from Danger’s complex. When cops arrived, the fire had already been extinguished — but arson investigators were called to the scene.

After checking out the situation, authorities decided to detain Danger –whose real name is Monica Leon — pending further investigation.

Check Out These Joints Too

Danger Threatens To Have Reality Star Killed In Psycho Interview

Danger Says Ray-J Is Bi And She Was Forced To Say He Wasn’t Gay