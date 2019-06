Fat Joe and Young Jeezy have a certified banger on their hands with the first single from Joe’s upcoming album The Darkside.

With Scoop DeVille (Snoop’s “I Wanna Rock”) on the beat, and a nice chop of Soul II Soul’s “Back To Life”, this track has anthem written all over it!

What do you think??

