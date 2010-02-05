Jill Scott Being Sued By Record Label

From Billboard.com

R&B singer Jill Scott is being sued by her longtime record label, which is accusing the multi-platinum R&B songstress of skipping out halfway through a six-album contract and potentially owing millions of dollars in damages.

The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles Superior Court by L.A.-based Hidden Beach Records on Feb. 3, claims that the label and its founder, Steve McKeever, helped launch Scott’s career and nurtured her into a Grammy-winning singer-songwriter but was unceremoniously dumped in October after a 10-plus year relationship.

“Hidden Beach is shocked by her decision not only because Scott has apparently chosen to leave the Hidden Beach family,” the complaint reads, “but also because Scott is contractually required to deliver three more albums to Hidden Beach.”

The complaint alleges causes of action for breach of contract and damages owed under a section of California’s Labor Code sometimes known as the “De Havilland Law.” Named after actress Olivia De Havilland’s successful fight in the ’40s against long-term studio deals, it provides that talent cannot be bound by personal services contracts for longer than seven years.

