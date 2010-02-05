HUMOR: Little Known Black History “Facts”

One of the most hilarious things we’ve seen on the internet in ages is Brokey McPoverty’s “Little Known Black History Facts.”

The site pokes fun at fictional moments in black history in a way that only we can appreciate. Where else would you find out who invented “Hide And Go Get It” or who the first person was to put a utility bill in their child’s name?

All of us are probably guilty of at least one thing on this site, so don’t get offended! Smile, laugh, and keep putting that bacon grease in the coffee can at the back of your stove.

