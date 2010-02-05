VH1 Hops Aboard The Soul Train For New Documentary

On February 6th, VH1 will air the documentary Soul Train: The Hippest Trip In America February 6th at 9:30pm EST.

The 90 minute documentary celebrates the 40th anniversary of “Soul Train” which ran in syndication from 1970 to 2006.

Narrated by Terence Howard, the film features interviews from former Soul Train dancers like Jeffrey Daniels and Jody Watley, who went on to become part of the group Shalamar, which was put together by Soul Train creator and host, Don Cornelius.

Also featured in the documentary are commentary from the likes of Aretha Franklin, Snoop Dogg, Chaka Khan, Sly Stone, Smokey Robinson, and many more!

Below are some of our favorite moments in Soul Train history!

1) Al Green “Livin For You” (1974)

Forget KRS One and Jay-Z, Al Green laid down the blueprint for men in the 70s. Watch as Al, even with a broken arm, makes the ladies swoon! Fellas, take notes.

2) The Jackson 5 “Dancing Machine” (1974)

This goes without explanation. Michael on Soul Train doing the robot?? It gets no better than this!!!!!

3) Don Cornelius Interviews New Edition (1984)

The guys from New Edition were just kids here! Soul Train was often one of the first television shows black musicians appeared on, and this Soul Train appearance was one of the first times fans of New Edition got to hear the boys speak.

4) The Soul Train Line

Every episode of Soul Train featured the legendary Soul Train line which showcased the fashion and moves of individual dancers. A lot of the dancers ended up becoming famous in their own right! Remember the Asian lady with the long hair??

4) Kurtis Blow “The Breaks” (1980)

In the early days of hip-hop, it was still seen as a fad that wasn’t going to last. Soul Train gave these performers a place to showcase a new and exciting genre of music while the rules were still being written.

5) Afro Sheen Commercials

Afro-Sheen was one of the major sponsors of Soul Train and their commercials were as much a part of the show as the dancers and musicians. From the early years which featured commercials like the one below, all the way up to the “Just For Me” ads in the 80s and 90s, no one who ever watched Soul Train could hate on the Afro-Sheen commercials.

BONUS: ?uestlove Does The Robot While TV Personality Falls

While promoting the Soul Train documentary, ?uestlove of the Roots, who scored the documentary and is probably the biggest Soul Train fan on earth, appeared on a local New York City morning television program. At the end of his segment, they formed a Soul Train line and…. well… watch the video.

