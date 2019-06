Carol Blackmon of Atlanta’s Majic 107.5 interviews General Larry “Pants On The Ground” Platt.

Thanks to American Idol most of America is familiar with General Larry “Pants On The Ground” Platt. But most don’t realize the man was, and still is, a Civil Rights activist that survived attacks from the Klu Klux Klan and worked with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Listen to the Atlanta native’s interview with Carol Blackmon.