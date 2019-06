I actually just found this song a few days ago. Its pretty dope. It’s kind of like “You Must Learn” by BDP, “Hey Young World” by Slick Rick or “I Know I Can” by Nas. Stevie produced the song and did the hook. Gary Bird was more known for being a radio deejay than a rapper.

Check Out These Joints Too

Black History Month Throwback: BDP “You Must Learn”

HROWBACK: Run DMC On Reading Rainbow

Also On The Urban Daily: