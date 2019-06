In a video message posted on his Twitter account, R. Kelly says that he’s written an additional 15 more chapters for his Trapped In The Closet saga.

The Peed Pied Piper of R&B says he’ll only release them if his fans want them… I’d suggest you all keep your mouths shut.

