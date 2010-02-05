Common Says Leave “We Are The World” Alone And Make A New Song

I agree so much with Common on this one. They couldn’t write a new song for Haiti with a new title? It may be for a good cause but this song looks like it’s going to taint the legacy of “We Are The World.” The original song had timeless artists from folk, rock, jazz and r&b music, while this one seems to have pop and reality stars who will be gone tomorrow. I hope they prove me wrong but We Are The World 2 looks like another bad sequel.

