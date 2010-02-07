AUDIO: Erykah Badu “Window Seat”

We’ve got more new music from Erykah Badu for you today!

“Window Seat” is the first official single from Erykah’s new album, New Amerykah Part 2: Return Of The Ankh. Produced by Erykah Badu and long-time collaborator James Poyser of The Roots, “Window Seat” is sure to grab fans who missed the sound of Erykah’s first two albums.

Light a stick of incense (or something else, if you choose) and stare out of a window while you listen to this.

