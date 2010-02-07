Shyne Turned Away By UK Immigration Officials

Recently freed rapper Shyne was denied entry into the United Kingdom early on the morning of February 4.

The rapper attempted to enter London via Cancun, Mexico, because he cannot enter the United States.

He was deported from the United States and sent to Belize upon his release from prison, after serving eight years in prison for a high profile shooting involving Sean “Diddy” Combs and then girlfriend Jennifer Lopez.

According to reports, Shyne was turned away when he arrived at the airport in the United Kingdom because of problems with his travel documents.

He was heading to the UK to record songs for his upcoming album, the majority of which is reportedly being recorded in Belize.

Read The Whole Story At AllHipHop.com.

RELATED: Shyne Talks About Barack Obama To Students In Belize

REATED: Shyne Being Deported To Belize On Wednesday