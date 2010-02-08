Big Pun Remembered 10 Years After His Death

On February 7, 2000 hip-hop lost one of its most lyrical MCs ever. Christopher “Big Pun” Rios, the first Latin rapper to achieve Platinum sales status, died of a heart attack. He was 28 years old.

In this fourth and final segment from Nodfactor’s interview with Grind Music’s Sean C & LV the former A&R for Loud Records(Sean C) and DJ for Big Pun (LV) reminisce about the making of “100%” “Super Lyrical” and “Caribbean Connection” and why Pun was every producer’s dream MC.

“The Puerto Rican anthem (100%) was produced by a Black dude, a old Dominican dude is doing the live percussion, it’s a Columbia engineer with a Cuban sample…”

