Comedian Brandon T. Jackson Is Half-Man, Half-Amazing In “Lightning Thief”

Brandon T. Jackson, star of Tropic Thunder and Roll Bounce takes his skills to the heavens in Percy Jackson & The Olympians.

In the upcoming book adaptation of Percy Jackson and Olympians: The Lighting Thief, Brandon T. Jackson plays the best friend to the lead, Percy Jackson (played by Logan Lerman) . His character Grover Underwood is a Satyr (half man, half goat) but is 100% loyal.

In his interview with The Urban Daily the comedian and actor explains why everyone thinks that HE’s Percy and what it’s like to bring some color to Greek mythology.