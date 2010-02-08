MJ’s Doctor Charged With Involuntary Manslaughter

Dr. Conrad Murray has just been charged with involuntary manslaughter in the death of Michael Jackson.

From TMZ.com:

According to the criminal complaint, the D.A. alleges Dr. Murray “did unlawfully, and without malice, kill Michael Joseph Jackson … in the commission of an unlawful act … and in the commission of a lawful act which might have produced death, in an unlawful manner, and without due caution and circumspection.”

Dr. Murray will be arraigned today at 1:30 PM PST. As TMZ first reported, he will plead not guilty.

