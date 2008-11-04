Usher Brings Sexy Back To NYC

Usher set it off real sexy like at New York’s Hammerstein Ballroom last night (November 3). I had the pleasure of attending the concert free of charge, thanks to Power 105.1’s free ticket giveaway so I was guaranteed to get much more than paid for. Usher is a true entertainer, he performed for two hours and barely took breaks—even his wardrobe changes were brief.

The R&B crooner performed hits, both new and old, from his successful music career. He hyped the crowd up with bangers like “My Boo,” “Lovers and Friends,” “U Don’t Have to Call,” “I Need a Girl,” “I Don’t Know” and “Yeah!” Then he slowed it down to serenade his fans with hits like “That’s What it’s Made For,” “You Make Me Wanna,” his new single “Trading Places,” “Seduction” and he seduced a very excited young lady from the crowd while singing “Superstar.” In addition to all of these songs, Usher found time to perform several others as well.

The show got crazy when Usher bought the young lady from the crowd onto the stage (see the gallery below). He fed her strawberries, picked her up and laid her down on his white piano and then stood behind her, plunging his face into her neck. This mystery female was screaming and kicking her legs up into the air. All of this took place after Usher had one of his back-up dancers on the same piano spread eagle, while acting out sexually suggestive choreography.

I was entertained and in shock to say the least but I do recommend attending an Usher concert in the future. For all of you who were afraid that Usher’s recent nuptials would subdue his erotic tendencies on stage…fear no more! – LYNDSEY WOODS