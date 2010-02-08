Nicki Minaj Offers $50,000 For Pink Monkey

Nicki Minaj has lost her pink monkey. I guess she likes to pet her pink monkey and now she misses it. She took to her twitter account to let people know that she would pay $50,000 to get her monkey back. Here’s her tweets about the PM.

# $50,000 reward for Oscar. I call him Osk for short! He was last seen on a Miami bound plane from New York. Plz help! Luv, HB about 23 hours ago

from UberTwitter Dear Barbz, have u seen Oscar? U know…pink monkey I had wen I did Letterman…? He’s gone! Plz help!

All Points Bulletin: Where’s Oscar?!! about 23 hours ago from UberTwitter