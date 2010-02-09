ADVICE: Did I Scare The Cop Away?

Did this woman miss her chance to handcuff her own private officer?

Dear Blackman,

I met a guy who’s a police officer. We dated only a few days and I was emotionally snared to him. I submitted myself completely to him. I wondered why he didn’t call or text me in a day. After a few days, he never showed up. He didn’t answer my text or calls. I sent him messages with all my negative comments about him but he still he never responded. I’m becoming so weak being completely hurt about what happened. He’s just fooling me but now hatred is still in me. How can I move on?

Gurl

The Black Man:

Hi Gurl,

I feel the issue here is that you came on too strong. You just met this person and you became clingy to him so fast which is most likely what completely turned him off.

You don’t need to bombard someone with phone calls, texts, etc. after you first meet a person. Also sending negative messages to try and bait him to respond is not a good move at all. It is showing that you’re playing games and that can be a total turn-off to most people.

There is no need to hate someone, especially someone you just met. I know his not reaching out to you may hurt, but it was a person you just met so emotionally I think you can get over it and move on.

Next time I suggest being a bit more patient and let a situation evolve rather than trying to go all in within a few days.

Good luck.

TBM

