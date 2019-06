Raven Symone has joined the 2010 24 Hour Musicals with Mo Rocca and others.

We’re not sure what the joke is here but this is a position we never want to see Raven in. Check out the photos from the show at the Blender Theatre below:

Raven-Symone Joins Dove; Talks Tough About Self-Esteem

Raven-Symoné Combats Body Critics