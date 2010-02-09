Kim K. Vs. Reggie Bush’s Sideline Piece-Carmen Ortega

If you haven’t heard by now, there’s a rumor going around that Kim Kardashian and Reggie Bush are engaged…

All this started after Kim and Reggie made a bet that if the Saints won the super bowl, he would have to propose. According to random sources the “proposal” went down at the 112 restaurant, but that didn’t stop Carmen Ortega from putting her relationship with Reggie on blast. In her recent attempts to break up a happy home she tours around Reggie’s house like the host of MTV cribs bragging about steamy hot tub rendezvous’.She brags about the great view in Beverly Hills like she pays rent or could even afford to if Reggie let her. Kim K. should be offended to say the least! With all this drama going around should Kim still marry Reggie?

By The Way, who’s hotter?

This is why you don’t leave skank meat alone in your apartment!