Lil Wayne Sentencing Postponed To March 2nd

Lil Wayne’s sentencing in a NYC courthouse has been postponed due to dental surgery the soon-to-be-incarcerated rapper will have.

From MTV News:

Lil Wayne’s lawyer, Stacey Richman, informed the judge that she sent a notification to the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office that the rapper is suffering from a cracked tooth and would need to postpone his sentence. The judge agreed and ruled to reschedule for March 2.

The rapper is set to undergo surgery February 12 in Miami, according to Richman. He will need a week to 10 days to recover. His defense offered prosecutors February 25 as a date for Wayne to turn himself him in after surgery, but Judge Charles H. Solomon instead selected March 2.