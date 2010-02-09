Spray Your Lady With Pink Mist Kicks For V-Day

Creative Recreation is bringing its women’s classic Vapor Skylight Pink Mist Cesario Lo (try saying that fast three times) out of retirement this Spring in a variety of color ways.

The Cesario Lo is a casual shoe with a hint of sassiness veiled in patent leather, making it the perfect shoe for the Spring. CR’s designers added perforation to the shoe’s side panel and toe for texture. And of course CR put the icing on this classic shoe with its signature velcro strap.

CR’s Vapor Skylight Pink Mist Cesario Lo Pink Mist will be available for $75 at Sportie LA <http://www.sportiela.com/> and Zappos.com <http://www.zappos.com/> on February 15th.