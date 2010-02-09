HBO Presents: Kudi x Ashor Roth x Drake Movie

HBO Films is scheduled to releasing a film chronicling the rise of Kid Kudi, Ashor Roth and Drake on their infamous XXL cover.

Entitled How To Make in America, the story centers around Canadian Aubrey “Drake” Graham and how he was passed up for XXL Magazine’s infamous Class of 09 cover in favor of Miami bust Ace Hood. At the time, Drake was the hottest new export out of Canada since Full House’s Dave Coulier and was conspicuously missing from the cover.

Released in late 2008, the issue attempted to plant the flag for next crop of rap stars. But since the release of the cover, only 3 of the ten rappers have dropped full length albums (Wale, Kudi and Roth), one has changed his name (B.O.B is now Bobby Ray, we think..), another had his career knocked out by a female, two have enjoyed a career in relative obscurity (Mikey Factz and Blu), another remains one of the highest rappers on the planet, the other got dropped an album on Def Jam, we think, and the last one (Cory Gunz) is currently working with Mariah Carrey’s husband, Nick Carey. Drake on the other hand is about to drop one of the biggest releases of 2010 with Thank Me Later, which will feature appearances by Jay-Z, Kanye West and Young Jeezy.

“Drake? He’s’ aight, but ma shit is more John Blaze than that.”

HBO”s movie will delves into the tense moments leading up to the cover as seen through the eyes of Kid Kudi, Ashor Roth and Drake. The roll of Kudi will be played unknown actor, Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, who bears an uncanny resemblance to Kudi, while Ashor Roth will be played by Bryan Greenberg and Drake by Victor Rasuk of Raising Victor Vargas, respectively.

(Mescudi, Greenberg and Rask as Kudi, Drake and Roth)

HBO is scheduled to release the movie by Spring, 2010. Stay tuned as we bring you up to speed on the latest developments.

UPDATE: Our mistake!! HBO’s How to Make It in America is not about the Drake / XXL thingie…it’s actually about two enterprising twenty-something year olds who hustle their way through New York City’s fashion scene.

The show airs on Sunday Feb 14th on HBO. Check your local listings

UPDATE, UPDATE: But our idea sounded much cooler, no?

