CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentFilm

Wow, The “House Party” Movie Is Twenty Years Old??

Leave a comment

Can you believe that it’s been twenty years since House Party premiered in theaters?

Rap duo Kid N Play appeared on the Mo’Nique show last night to discuss the making of House Party, twenty years later. Looking back at the supporting cast (Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Robin Harris, Darryl Chill Mitchell, John Witherspoon) you have to be impressed. How many of you saw this in the movies in 1990? *Raises hand*

This was a great interview and the first time I watched BET on purpose in a long time.

Performing “Rolling With Kid N Play”

RELATED: Top 10 Black Movie Villains

One of the best scenes from the movie…

House Party , kid n play

comments – add yours
Trending on The Urban Daily
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close