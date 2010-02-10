VIDEO: The J. Dilla / Biggie / Lil Kim Connection

While on what would be his last tour in November of 2005, J Dilla sat with his friends and tourmates, Frank & Dank, Dave NY, and DJ Rhettmatic of the Beat Junkies in an airport and talked about working with Biggie, and going out on a date with Lil’ Kim.

And just for good measure, here’s the Biggie song mentioned in the video.

RELATED: Maureen Yancey Relaunches J. Dilla Foundation, Confirms 2010 Projects

RELATED: J Dilla Tributes To Take Place Nationwide