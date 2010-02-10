“I Love New York 2” Contestant Convicted Of Murder

Even though he only appeared on one episode of the VH1 reality show, “I Love New York 2,” Jamal Rashead Trulove is making news headlines after a jury convicted him of murder.

Three weeks after the show wrapped filming in 2007, Trulove, who appeared on the show as “Milliown,” shot and killed Seu Koka in San Francisco according to prosecuting attorneys.

Trulove lost his chance at being a suitor for Tiffany “New York” Pollard on the reality show during the first episode due to his involvement in a fight.

Trulove is due to be sentenced on March 19th and faces 50 years to life in prison.

